Coco the dog is home safe after going on a wild ride in upstate New York.

A driver unknowingly hit the pup, at first thinking they had just hit a ball or a piece of road debris.

The unnamed person behind the wheel drove for more than an hour before realizing what had happened. As soon as he or she saw poor Coco stuck in the bumper of their car, they contacted the police, and she was taken to a vet.

Coco did suffer some injuries, including a broken elbow, but the pooch is in stable condition and now resting at home with her family.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Coco!