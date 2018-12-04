Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of several brands of dog food over concerns they could contain toxic amounts of vitamin D.

The warning, issued Monday, applied to at least 12 brands of dry dog food, some of which contained as much as 70 times the safe amount of vitamin D. While vitamin D is essential for dogs, high amounts can lead to kidney failure or death, the FDA said.

Vitamin D toxicity symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Pet owners whose dogs have been consuming the brands below and show such symptoms are urged to contact their veterinarians.

Suspected cases can also be reported through the FDA's Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

The FDA notes that this is a developing recall, and more brands may be added to the current list. For now, these are the brands/flavors being affected:

Nutrisca

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

Natural Life Pet Products

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

ANF, Inc.

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

Lidl (Orlando brand)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Kroger

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

ELM Pet Foods, Inc.

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

Ahold Delhaize

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

For more information, including UPC codes, and to check the most up to date list of recalled brands, visit the FDA's website.