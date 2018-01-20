Dog flu is real: Here's what you need to know to keep your pet safe

The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Many pet lovers treat their furry friends like human companions, but few dog owners understand that this season’s human flu has an equally infectious form for pets.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), “Canine influenza (CI), or dog flu, is a highly contagious viral infection affecting dogs and also cats,” and it’s increasing among the pet population this season.

Multiple strains of dog flu have circulated in dog parks across several states, including Arkansas, Florida, and the Carolinas, as well as Missouri, Colorado, Washington and California.

The signs of canine influenza are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite, but not all dogs will be symptomatic. Getty Images/Blend Images

Puppy flu affects animals much like its human counterpart but it’s often hard to detect. Even the most devoted dog owners can misinterpret the symptoms — sneezing, coughing, lethargy and fever — as simply a “dog day” of laziness and rest.

According to AVMA, the dog flu spreads through the air similarly to this year’s human influenza.