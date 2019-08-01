Dierks Bentley met some shelters dogs during his visit to TODAY on Thursday — and after making a special connection with one of them, he decided to make it official and adopt!

The 43-year-old first connected with his furry friend during a puppy segment on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Then, he stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to further explain the new addition to his family.

"I've been texting back-and-forth with my wife and kids," he said during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, while the dog's adoption paperwork was being taken care of. "They really want a third dog. My wife for her birthday said, 'All I want is a third dog.'"

While Bentley said he was initially resistant to the idea — the family already has two other dogs — he couldn't resist the border collie mix.

"I feel a connection," he explained. "I feel it's meant to be."

The musician said that his three kids were already "jumping up and down" with excitement.

"They're going crazy," he said. "They're going to fly to Jones Beach (Bentley's next tour stop) tomorrow. They're all going to come to Jones Beach tomorrow — just to see the dog. They don't care about Dad."

The pup eventually made an appearance on set, and everyone immediately loved the dog.

Jenna Bush Hager gushed over the puppy when he came back to the set. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It's meant to be," Jenna said. "He wants you to hold him like a baby! They say that's always how you know."

Bentley explained that the little guy also looked like his other two dogs, Patch and Emmy, who are rescues.

On the show, Bentley called the dog "Goose", but an Instagram caption on the country singer's account revealed there was a little bit of "confusion" regarding the pup's name.

"Welcome to the family Goose/Garrett," he wrote, explaining that there was "some confusion on which of the brothers he was."

In the Instagram video, Bentley decides to go with Goose for the name.

Goose comes from a shelter called Muddy Paws. Like every other shelter dog whose date of birth can't be determined, he's celebrating his birthday on Aug. 1, otherwise known as "DOGust" 1— a universal birthday for all shelter dogs.

And what better way to celebrate than by joining a loving home!

"I just feel like this is meant to be," Bentley said. "I'll never forget this day. This is unbelievable."