Couple tearfully reunites with lost cat after losing home in mudslide

Woody and Lindsay Thompson thought all was lost when mudslides destroyed their southern California home.

They feared that even their beloved cat, Koshka, had been swept away amidst the mud and wreckage following last week's mudslides in Montecito that led to the deaths of at least 18 people.

The couple was hoping for any sliver of good news when they were told on Monday that Koshka had been found, leading to a tearful reunion with the cat, thanks to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The organization shared a video of the joyful moment on Facebook as a sobbing Lindsay expressed her gratitude for the precious moment at a time when they needed it most.

"Thank you so much,'' she said. "We needed something like this to happen for our family."

The couple had to be rescued by helicopter from the mudslide and had even written goodbye messages to one another in case they got separated and did not survive.