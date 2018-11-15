Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Katie Levingston

When Nicole Byer decided she wanted a second dog, it was a calculated move. She thought, “I want something else to love me!”

She and her roommate have two rescue dogs named Clyde and Charlie and her love for them is real.

In the fifth episode of "My Pet Tale," the “Nailed It!” host recounts how one pooch had a “wild” encounter with some marijuana: “If you’ve never seen a dog high, it’s terrifying and very funny.”

Despite the occasional craziness, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Dogs are very strange but they’re wonderful and they love to cuddle and their breath is so stinky!”

Nicole Byer hosts "Nailed It!" on Netflix and hosts a podcast called "Why Don't You Date Me?"

There's a new episode of "My Pet Tale" every Thursday on TODAY's YouTube channel.