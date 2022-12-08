One Christmas Eve, a North Carolina family came home to find a creature was stirring: their dog, who had eaten a homemade decorative snowman.

The hound mix, Indiana, was not feeling merry and bright. Instead, she was surrounded by scattered bits of fabric and rice while pacing and drooling, according to her owner, Dr. Jessica Taylor, a veterinarian.

“The snowman was a craft project that one of my veterinary nurses made as a Christmas present,” Taylor tells TODAY.com. “It was made out of a white tube sock filled with two to three cups of uncooked rice to anchor it and give it form.”

Taylor examined her dog and discovered her stomach was swollen and painful. Just as rising bread dough is dangerous to dogs as it expands in the belly, uncooked rice can absorb moisture and grow — potentially leading to a fatal stomach twist.

So while Taylor’s husband tried to get their young daughters in bed to wait for Santa, she took Indiana into the backyard to use medicine to induce vomiting.

“She felt much better and her stomach went down a bit,” she recalls. “By the next afternoon, she was good to go.”

Indiana, a rescued hound mix, loves her family and investigating new holiday decorations. Courtesy Dr. Jessica Taylor

Taylor feels lucky that as a veterinarian, she had the skills and tools to treat and monitor her dog, but notes that sometimes inducing vomiting can make a situation worse. So whenever pets eat something they shouldn’t — like holiday decorations — she recommends calling your veterinarian or hotlines like the ASPCA Poison Control Center or the Pet Poison Helpline.

She also hopes people will learn from Indiana’s experience and keep out-of-the-ordinary items — such as holiday decorations — out of reach of pets.

If you have to leave dogs and cats home alone, secure them in a crate or room with water and comfort items where they’ll be safe from temptation.

Despite her naughty snowman incident, Santa still filled Indiana’s stocking with a special Christmas sweater the next morning.

Indiana models her Christmas sweater. Courtesy Dr. Jessica Taylor

“Indiana has been a great addition to our family — she’s very laidback,” Taylor says. “But she has a special affinity for holiday décor. So we are much more careful with what we leave around.”

Don’t place chocolates or other gift-wrapped food under a Christmas tree, where pets can sniff them out. “The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous,” Dr. Audrey Wystrach tells TODAY.com. Courtesy Jen Reeder

Prioritizing the health and safety of our pets during the holidays can go a long way toward happy celebrations instead of unexpected trips to the veterinary hospital, according to Dr. Audrey Wystrach, veterinarian and founder and CEO of Petfolk, a branded network of animal hospitals.

“It’s super fun to celebrate, but there’s a big word of caution around everything: electrical cords and broken glass and foreign bodies and eating toxic plants,” Wystrach tells TODAY.com. “People often give crazy treats and crazy toys, but the tried-and-true advice that we have as veterinarians is stick with the foods and the things that your pet knows.”

Some human foods can be toxic to pets

Too many different kinds of treats can lead to upset stomachs. Some human food is toxic to pets, such as raisins, grapes, chocolate, onion, garlic and the sugar-substitute xylitol, which is found in sugar-free gum, candy, peanut butter and other products, she notes.

So don’t offer table scraps, and don’t wrap food as a gift and place it under the tree. When giving gift-wrapped candy or food to someone with pets, let them know to keep it out of reach of animals.

What holiday plants are safe for pets?

Holiday plants can be toxic to dogs and cats, too. (The ASPCA maintains a searchable database of plants toxic to dogs, cats and horses.) Some of the worst offenders include holly, mistletoe and amaryllis; in addition to gastrointestinal upset, the last two can negatively impact blood pressure and lead to seizures, she warns.

A safe alternative: Christmas cactus is not poisonous to cats or dogs.

Being aware of holiday hazards can help prevent unexpected – and expensive – trips to the veterinary hospital. Mike Dickerson / Six Cents Media

Avoid these Christmas tree dangers for pets

Then there’s the Christmas tree. Artificial trees are typically safer for pets since they don’t shed pine needles, which can be dangerous if swallowed, and aren’t sprayed with preservatives to improve their longevity.

“Any additives you put in Christmas tree water to extend the life of the tree can be really hazardous, especially considering a lot of people put aspirin in there, which can be highly toxic to pets,” she cautions. “I think we have to look at pets like they are a 1-year-old crawling around on the ground: All of the things that a baby could get into, a pet could get into.”

So put up a barrier to the tree’s water bowl and potentially around the tree itself if you have particularly inquisitive pets — and consider placing it away from furniture or mantels that provide a launching pad for cats.

Avoid tinsel altogether — cats love to play with string, and if they eat it, things can go south quickly.

“When cats eat a string-like object, their little intestines will bundle up on each other,” Wystrach warns. “We call that a ‘linear foreign body,’ which can result in a pretty major and expensive surgery.”

Other holiday hazards for pets

- Candles: Wagging tails and playful paws can knock them over and start a fire.

- Snow globes: These contain antifreeze, which can cause kidney failure when ingested. If one breaks, keep pets away.

- Batteries: Like babies, pets can die if they eat batteries. The small, shiny ones seem like toys.

Pets like Indiana can get into trouble during the holidays, so it's smart to keep temptation out of reach — and keep the phone number of the closest emergency veterinary hospital handy just in case. Courtesy Dr. Jessica Taylor

Ultimately, by keeping an eye on our pets and pet-proofing our decorations, the season can be full of cheer — cheer that’s enhanced by the unconditional love of dogs like Indiana, who, since surviving the snowman incident, is ready to celebrate another Christmas with her family at the ripe old age of 14.