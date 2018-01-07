Christina Aguilera bids farewell to beloved papillon dog of 17 years

The latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Pop star Christina Aguilera bid a sad farewell to one of her canine companions, Stinky, posting a montage of photos on her social media feeds on Friday.

Stinky, who was quite small and had silky blond and white fur, was one of two papillons she had been photographed with over the years. She wrote in the heartfelt post that she considered the pup a precursor to motherhood, adding that they shared “an amazing 17 years together!”

In the musical photo collage, which was set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty,” the long-lived pooch was often lolling on beds or couches, and frequently seen curled up with Aguilera, her face pressed against his.

“You were my roadie through the tours ... breakups ... life’s many ups and downs ... my 1st baby before I had any babies,” she wrote.

Christina Aguilera walks two papillons, including her dog of 17 years, Stinky. Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic

While Aguilera hadn’t shared much about the pup before this, she has talked openly about the struggles of motherhood in recent years.

Aguilera has two children, Max Liron, 9, who she raises with her former husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer Rain, 3, who she is raising with her fiance, production assistant Matthew Rutler.

"They both are the joy of my life,” she said in a 2016 interview with Women's Health. "Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I'm like is, 'Okay, are you taking care of you?'"

Over the years Aguilera has been photographed with a number of different dogs, including a bull mastiff named Coco she apparently owned with Bratman when they were together, and another papillon.

But Stinky seems to have a special place in her heart. "The one and only forever ... Run free and with no more misery," she wrote.