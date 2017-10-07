Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna just got a bulldog puppy – See the cute video

share tweet pin email

Human members of the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend clan are officially outnumbered with the adoption of a fourth furry sibling for their 17-month-old daughter, Luna Simone.

The newest family member, a bulldog puppy named Pepper, is giving the toddler some competition for cutest youngster.

Teigen went on an Instagram sharing spree Friday to show off her adorable offspring.

One heartwarming shot shows the two sisters — Luna and Pepper — lounging at home.

what happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle

The model-mom captioned the image with an inside joke: “What happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle.” Apparently, there’s a lot more fun going on than this quiet shot shows.

As if the first sibling moment wasn’t adorable enough, Teigen followed up with a solo video of their new puppy. The cuteness needs no caption, according to Teigen.



She and Legend also parent three other bulldogs: Penny, Pippa and Puddy. Judging by Luna’s affection for Pepper, a love for dogs really does run in this family.

Teigen even shared Luna’s first chore: feeding her furry pals!

🐶🐶🐶

The video shows an apron-wearing Luna setting down a dog dish for her hungry friends.

The celebrity duo have a lot to juggle with successful careers and a full home, but Teigen spreads all of her maternal love equally and endlessly. The couple even revealed last week that they're working through more family planning with another round of in vitro fertilization.

Last year, Teigen recalled the days before “the chaos of two more dogs and a baby” with a birthday post for their first dog, Puddy.

Before the chaos of two more dogs and a baby, there was only you, our Puddy!! My boy. I love you and your graying paws and chops to the moon and back. Happy 8th birthday! Yes, we are those people 😩❤️😩❤️

“I love you and your graying paws and chops to the moon and back,” Teigen wrote. “Yes, we are those people.” The proud puppy family is all smiles and love.