Chris Evans shares heartwarming video of the moment he met his rescue dog, Dodger

“He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello,” Evans wrote.

Evans has often used social media to share cute pics and videos of his beloved dog. Last September, he made the internet swoon with a clip of his emotional reunion with Dodger after a film shoot.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

The 36-year-old actor adopted Dodger after meeting him on the set of his 2017 film “Gifted.”

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” he told People at the time. “I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there.

“I snagged him and he’s such a good dog,” he added. “They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”