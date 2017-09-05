share tweet pin email

Dogs don't care if you're an A-list Hollywood star. They don't care if you're Captain America. All they care about is when are you coming home?

Well, after 10 weeks apart, Chris Evans answered that all-important question for his dog, Dodger, and it was pretty much what you might have expected: the most joyous, face-licking reunion possibly of all time.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Evans, 36, posted about it on Twitter, where for weeks he's been saying how much he missed the pup.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

The "Captain America" actor spoke to People magazine in April about how he adopted Dodger while filming the recent movie "Gifted."

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," he said. "I foolishly walked in ... so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there.

"I snagged him and he's such a good dog ... He acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy," he added. "He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."

As is his owner, who now describes himself as a "dog lunatic." Chris, you are both clearly crazy for one another!

