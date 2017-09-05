Dogs don't care if you're an A-list Hollywood star. They don't care if you're Captain America. All they care about is when are you coming home?
Chris Evans shares sweet reunion with his beloved dogPlay Video - 0:29
Chris Evans shares sweet reunion with his beloved dogPlay Video - 0:29
Well, after 10 weeks apart, Chris Evans answered that all-important question for his dog, Dodger, and it was pretty much what you might have expected: the most joyous, face-licking reunion possibly of all time.
Evans, 36, posted about it on Twitter, where for weeks he's been saying how much he missed the pup.
The "Captain America" actor spoke to People magazine in April about how he adopted Dodger while filming the recent movie "Gifted."
"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," he said. "I foolishly walked in ... so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there.
More Cutest Thing Ever videos
Corbin Maxey brings exciting wildlife to TODAY
Watch 2 pugs stage their own eclipse in viral video
On ‘Rescue Dog to Super Dog,’ rescued dogs turn into rescuers
Brie Larson and Jeannette Walls tell TODAY about ‘The Glass Castle’
"I snagged him and he's such a good dog ... He acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy," he added. "He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."
As is his owner, who now describes himself as a "dog lunatic." Chris, you are both clearly crazy for one another!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.