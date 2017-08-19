Chloe Grace Moretz loses second dog in a month — See her sweet tribute

share tweet pin email

We've heard stories of couples who passed away within days of each other, preferring not to live their lives apart.

Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, experienced a sad twist on those tragic tales this week: The actress has just lost her second dog in less than a month.

"Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today," Moretz wrote in an Instagram tribute to her pup on Friday. "Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you."

Moretz gave her followers a glimpse of what it was like to see Isabella in action. "I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny," she continued. "It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever."

She finished, "I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel."

Moretz had equally moving things to say about losing another childhood dog, Fuller, at the end of July.

"You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl," Moretz wrote of Fuller then. "I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed."

If we operate under the assumption that all dogs go to heaven, both Isabella and Fuller will be in good company: Jessica Alba lost two dogs earlier in August; Chelsea Handler had to have her dog put down; and Barbra Streisand lost her own four-legged friend back in May.

Rest in peace, Isabella.