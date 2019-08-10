Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new four-legged member of their family!

The former "Fixer Upper" stars, who have five children, adopted an adorable English Mastiff. Joanna Gaines shared a sweet photo of their newest dog playing with their youngest child, 1-year-old Crew.

"Chip told me he hadn't surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue... we now have more dogs than children!" she captioned the Instagram photo.

Gaines' post also features a video of baby Crew, who took his first steps last month, toddling by the puppy, as the two youngest Gaines members get acquainted with each other outdoors.

The Gaines family have yet to reveal their newest addition's name, but the sweet pup will surely be in great company. The furry friend joins the Gaines family's other dogs and the dozens of animals they have at their 40-acre farm, including cats, chickens, goats and horses.

Chip Gaines seems to have a habit of surprising his family with new pets. In 2016, Joanna Gaines shared an adorable photo on Instagram of their two Redbone Coonhound dogs, Casey and Hunter, who were still puppies at the time.

"I may let them take over my Instagram today... They are just too cute," she wrote.