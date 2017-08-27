share tweet pin email

Yesterday was National Dog Day, and it's no surprise that our favorite stars were celebrating the holiday. After all, dogs are loving, loyal creatures who would never use their owners for their money or their fame. Oh, and they're cute.

We loved seeing celebs pay homage to their four-legged friends on Instagram. Here are some of our favorites!

Ellen DeGeneres showed off three of her four dogs with wife Portia de Rossi.

Happy #DogDay! I’m celebrating with these three. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

The couple owns three cats, too. Talk about a full house!

Fellow animal lover Hilary Swank took the opportunity to sing the praises of adoption. (The actress recently agreed to foster two puppies from an animal shelter.)

#NationalDogDay is EVERY DAY in our pack!! #AdoptDontShop #FosteringSavesLives 🐶🐾❤️ A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

"#NationalDogDay is EVERY DAY in our pack!!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #AdoptDontShop and #FosteringSavesLives.

Carrie Underwood is another proud rescue-pet owner.

In honor of #NationalDogDay here are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny...they are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love 'em! #AdoptDontShop #rescuedog A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

"Here are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny," Underwood wrote. "They are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love 'em! #AdoptDontShop #rescuedog."

Actress Gillian Anderson had a different cause to promote.

Nelson would like to remind humans that sleeping during the day is gender neutral. #frenchbulldog #nationaldogday A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

"Nelson would like to remind humans that sleeping during the day is gender neutral," she captioned a photo of her French bulldog.

A fair point.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a seriously photogenic moment with her dog ... a whole series of them, actually. (Flip through to see them all!)

"Our current #Dog Bella is a #bernesemountaindog and also the world's biggest lap dog," Gellar wrote. "Before Bella, was Tyson our #akita and one (of) the smartest dogs I've ever met. I miss him every day. My first puppy Thor was a #maltese who loved artisanal beer. And I also included one dog, who was not mine, but was very special to me, Moose. Moose you were a jerk, but I loved you."

And Simone Biles hit us with a double feature.

#NationalDogDay 🖤🐾 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

my fur babies 🐾🖤💭 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Sometimes, a picture (or two) is worth a thousand words!