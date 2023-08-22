Candace Cameron Bure posts tribute after death of her dog: ‘Life isn’t the same’

Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the death of a longtime family member and pal.

On Aug. 21, the “Full House” actor announced the death of her dog Boris with a video post on Instagram. The sweet tribute features clips and pictures of Boris in his early years as a puppy and later as a much larger rottweiler with a happy presence in the actor’s family and home.

The video shows moments of the dog running outside, cuddling up with the actor, enjoying his time outdoors and playing tug-of-war.

“Life isn’t the same without you, Boris,” Bure captioned the first part of her post whose video title reads “In loving memory of Boris.”

“You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories. You brought us so much love, protection and joy. You were such a special boy,” Bure continued her caption. “Our hearts will never get over you. Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola and Samson, my sweet Bobo.”

In the post’s comments section, fans and friends offered their deepest sympathies to the Great American Family actor who is also known for her roles on the Hallmark Channel.

“The Wonder Years” actor Danica McKellar added prayer emojis to her comment, which read, “Sending prayers and love to you.”

“Oh no candace!!! Your love for Boris was so apparent. I’m so sorry for your loss,” Food Network host Aarti Sequeira replied.

Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure, who is 25, also commented, writing, “My Sery June best dog I’ll ever have.”

In addition to Natasha, Bure shares two other children, 23-year-old Lev Valerievich Bure and 21-year-old Maksim Valerievich Bure, with her husband, ice hockey player Valeri Bure.

In 2021, Bure published her third children’s book “Candace’s Playful Puppy.” The book is about a little girl who visits a pet shelter and learns about the love and responsibility needed to care for a pet.

Speaking to TODAY about the project, the actor explained why Boris didn’t appear as an illustration in the book.

“Boris could look like a big, mean, scary dog so we didn’t want to put a dog like Boris in the book,” she laughed at the time.