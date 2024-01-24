How does ‘Masters of the Air’ star Callum Turner stay ‘humble’ amid fame? He credits his dog

Thanks to a furry friend, "Masters of the Air" star Callum Turner says he's handling fame very well.

During a Jan. 24 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Turner and his co-star Austin Butler were asked by Jenna Bush Hager how they balance the art of acting with the fame that comes with it, and Turner credits his dog for helping him stay grounded.

"I've got a dog," Turner answered, followed by laugher from Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner speak about their new WWII film "Masters of the Air" on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I have a dog, yeah. He keeps me very humble,” Turner said with a laugh, revealing that his dog is a Labrador-Rottweiler mix.

"So, you know, picking up his poo every day keeps you humble," he jokingly added.

"That does the trick," Hoda said.

Hoda then turned her attention to Butler sitting next to him. When asked how fame has changed the "Elvis" star's life and the types of people he meets, Butler said he tries to trust his intuition when it comes to meeting new people because he doesn't know someone's intentions up front.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner in "Masters of the Air." Robert Viglasky / Apple TV+

However, Butler noted that when he's with his close family and friends, he still feels like his regular self.

"I don't feel any different as a person. When I'm with my family or my friends that I've had for a long time, I don't feel any different," he said. "It's just the opportunities are different. And that's what you have to be so grateful for."

"Absolutely, same here," Turner agreed.

Turner recalled the amazing time he had with his friends and family members when he invited them to the U.K. premiere of "Masters of the Air."

In order to get everyone on the list, the “War & Peace” star said Butler gave him some of his invites so he could have more of his family members at the premiere.

"I feel very lucky," Turner said. "I've got a beautiful family."