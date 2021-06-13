Bryson Kliemann loves his Pokémon card collection, but when he found out his beloved puppy Bruce was sick and might not survive, the 8-year-old did what he could to save his best friend. He set up a stand on the side of the road in Lebanon, Virginia, with a sign: "4 Sale Pokémon."

Bruce, an adorable lab mix puppy, joined the family in March and quickly became best friends with Bryson.

"My son had been asking for a dog for a really long time, but we were renting our house and that meant we weren't allowed to have pets. When we decided to buy our house, he knew this meant we could get a dog, so he was super excited," Bryson's mother, Kimberly Woodruff, told TODAY.

Bryson Kliemann, 8, and his dog Bruce are best friends. Courtesy Kimberly Woodruff

Weeks later, Bruce contracted Parvo, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal virus of the stomach and small intestine. Puppies can be exposed to the virus through infected dogs, sniffing infected feces, or indirectly, from people who handle infected dogs or contaminated objects, like a food bowl or leash, according to the American Kennel Club. Puppies receive a series of three shots to protect them from the virus, but are most susceptible to the virus between ages six weeks and six months.

By early May, Bruce was showing many of the symptoms, including lethargy and weight loss. The tiny puppy was severely ill and lost five pounds between May 3rd and May 4th, according to Woodruff.

She worried Bruce wasn't going to survive.