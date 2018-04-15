Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dog

by Mike Smith / / Source: TODAY

Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dog

04:06

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Jessica Kensky and her husband Patrick Downes were among the more than 260 people injured during the Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Kensky, who lost part of both of her legs after the explosions, just released a children’s book and included her service dog, Rescue, as one of the characters. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Closer.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.