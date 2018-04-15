Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dog

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Jessica Kensky and her husband Patrick Downes were among the more than 260 people injured during the Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Kensky, who lost part of both of her legs after the explosions, just released a children’s book and included her service dog, Rescue, as one of the characters. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Closer.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter