Bones or no bones? The internet's mood is now determined by Noodle the pug

Groundhog's Day, horoscopes and tarot cards can all take a backseat to Noodle the pug.

The senior pup has captivated TikTok with "no bones," a game his owner Jonathan Graziano plays and records nearly every morning to see if Noodle will stand up or simply flop back over onto his doggie bed.

When Noodle flops over, Graziano declares it a "no bones" day — and advises his viewers not to take any risks. But when Noodle, who is 13, stands — aka "bones" day — it becomes cause for celebration.

"Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to yet another round of 'no bones,' the game where we find out if my 13-year-old pug woke up with bones, and we also kind of find out how our day is going to go," Graziano says at the start of most of his "no bones" videos.

"Oh, my gosh! Oh my, gosh! We have bones!" Graziano declared in a recent video, in which Noodle stands up.

Graziano's "no bones" videos have racked up millions of views, and his account has grown to 1.7 million followers. The hashtag "BonesDay" has been viewed more than 33.8 million times as of Monday, and "#BonesOrNoBones" has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. "No bones" was even trending on Twitter Monday.

Some fans of Noodles are also posting their own videos, joking that they now wait on the pup to determine if they should partake in certain activities, like going to work, texting their crush or treating themselves to a shopping spree.

Emmaline Childs, 37, said she first saw Graziano's videos of Noodle a few weeks ago, and fell in love with the sweetness of the "no bones" game. The first time Childs saw Noodle, it was a "no bones" day. But that didn't deter her from following the account.

"It just felt like, man, even on a 'no bones' day it doesn't have to be a bad day. We're just going to take it easy," Childs told NBC News. "From the start it just felt so warm and comforting."

Eventually, Childs, of Minneapolis, made her own video about Noodle, joking that although Mercury might be in retrograde, "the pug had bones!"

Childs' video, posted last week, was among the first viral videos to reference Noodle's "no bones" game. Her TikTok has been viewed more than 1.2 million times as of Monday, and the audio from that video has been used in hundreds of videos about Noodle.

Samuel Laughton, 22, first saw Noodle after seeing other TikTokers posting about whether it was a "bones" or "no bones" day.

Laughton, of London, England, said he found the hype around Noodle to be infectious. He said he started waking up earlier to learn if it's a "bones" or "no bones" day.

He also made his own video about Noodle, in which he describes not knowing if he should head to his university because he's unsure if it's a "bones" or "no bones" kind of day. As of Monday, Laughton's video has been viewed more than 282,000 times.

"I love the whole community behind it because people are actually getting inspired or de-energized due to how Noodle actually feels on the day," he said. "It's fascinating."

Graziano and Noodle did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News. But Monday was a "bones" day, so they were likely busy.

