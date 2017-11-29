These bone treats could kill your dog, FDA warns

Bone treats can be deadly for your dog. That's the dire warning recently issued by the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The government agency says it's received 68 reports of dogs that have been harmed by the treats — leaving around 15 of them dead. The dogs suffered blockage in their digestive tracts, choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth and tonsils, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding from the rectum.

"Veterinarians see many problems related to chewing and ingestion of bones by dogs of all sizes and breeds. Bones can be swallowed whole or they can crack and splinter, leading to choking, vomiting or blockages in the digestive tract," said Michael San Filippo, spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association. "In extreme cases, splintered bones can perforate a dog's esophagus, stomach or intestines, which can be fatal without emergency intervention." Alamy stock

Here's the FDA's definition of the treats in question: "Real bones that have been processed, sometimes flavored, and packaged for dogs." They carry names like "Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones."

The FDA also recommends against feeding your dog chicken bones or other bones from the kitchen table, as these can cause serious injuries, too.

Since we all want to keep our pets healthy, happy and well, we asked Michael San Filippo, spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association, for recommendations on alternatives to bone treats.