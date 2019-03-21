Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 21, 2019, 8:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Charlie is an 11-year-old golden retriever who had to have both eyes removed due to glaucoma.

But that hasn't slowed him down one bit because Charlie is the rare canine who has his own "Seeing Eye dog."

He's got a good buddy named Maverick, a 4-month-old puppy who helps him get around now that the two have formed an adorable bond.

Charlie, an 11-year-old golden retriever who is blind, gets around with some help from his puppy buddy, Maverick. charlieandmav/Instagram

Owners Adam and Chelsea Stipe had Charlie's left eye removed in 2016 as a result of pain caused by glaucoma, and then his right eye a year later for the same condition.

The couple added Maverick to the family in January, and after some initial friction with Charlie, he soon became the older dog's helper.

Maverick will often walk closely with Charlie to help make sure the blind dog gets around without any problems.

"When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime,” Chelsea Stipe told NBC Philadelphia.

They created an Instagram account showing the best buddies spending time hanging out and playing together at their home in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Dog lovers can't seem to get enough of their heartwarming friendship, as the account has already gained more than 32,000 followers since it was created on Monday.

"They’re both pretty crazy and special,'' Stipe said. "They’re definitely our entertainment."