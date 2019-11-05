The best moves on the field at MetLife Stadium on Monday night didn't belong to anyone on the Giants or Cowboys.

A black cat that scampered on the field in the middle of a Giants drive in the second quarter became the star of the game, showing elite elusiveness as stadium workers and New Jersey state troopers tried to herd it away from the players.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

Star running backs Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys and Saquon Barkley of the Giants had to be impressed at the cat's moves as it zigged and zagged its way around the workers before finding the end zone for a feline touchdown.

Elliott was happy he didn't have to use some moves of his own to get away from the furry game-crasher.

The cat could ... go ... all ... the ... way! Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

"I'm allergic to cats," he told reporters after the game.

Westwood One radio broadcaster Kevin Harlan made sure to give the cat's big moment a proper play-by-play narration.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

"The cat runs into the end zone, and it's a touchdown!" Harlan exclaimed. "And the cat is elusive, kind of like Barkley and Elliott."

There were a lot of excited kitties watching one of their own on the big screen at home, as well as dogs that were probably eager to help the stadium workers corral the black cat.

My cats Max and Leo saw the black cat on Monday night football pic.twitter.com/Pq5DA3RzgN — Cindy Saucier (@Brat1st) November 5, 2019

My cat is now a fan of the NFL Black Cat #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/wgtMadWD9B — 🚨6’5 Ginger🚨 (@theactivace) November 5, 2019

First half highlights. My dogs suddenly love football. 🐱🐶🙈 pic.twitter.com/c5jTwib2BY — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 5, 2019

After the touchdown, the cat knew that its work for the night was done, so it headed for the exit.

Cannot stop laughing at the security guard who casually waved the Giants-Cowboys black cat through the exit like it was a fan.



"Right this way please sir" pic.twitter.com/5BCj6qwUvq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2019

The black cat is one of several resident strays that live in the bleachers at MetLife Stadium and usually come out after the game, building security officials told New York Giants reporter Madelyn Burke.

Asked building security about the black cat on the field: Apparently there are some resident stray cats at MetLife— they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise #journalism — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 5, 2019

The cat turned out to be more of an ominous sign for the home team than the visitors, as the Cowboys pulled away for a 37-18 win after trailing 9-3 when the cat made its appearance.

"I haven't seen one glare at me that far away before," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game, according to ESPN. "I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there. But things did kind of change when that black cat came out."

MetLife Stadium officials said in a statement that once they locate and safely capture the cat, they will take it to a veterinarian.

For those wondering about the status of our furry friend 😺 at tonight’s @Giants game👇



The black cat ran off the field and disappeared under a seating section. Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination. #BlackCat | #DALvsNYG — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) November 5, 2019

Then presumably the cat will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. It already has a highlight tape ready!