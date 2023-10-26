How Billy Ray Cyrus’ dog led him to wife Firerose: ‘He was tapped into some divine purpose’

Billy Ray Cyrus crossed paths with his new wife, Firerose, years before actually marrying her, all thanks to his dog.

The couple, who married on Oct. 10, appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Oct. 26. In a clip shared on the show's YouTube page, the host immediately asked about the dog that brought them together.

"I heard that a dog introduced y'all," Kelly Clarkson said. "Can I meet the dog?"

Firerose then showed her a picture and began telling the story.

"It's actually a funny story because I was walking out of an audition on Sunset Gala in Hollywood," she explained. She said she crossed paths with Cyrus, who was out with Tex, his dog at the time.

"Tex, who was the most beautiful German shepherd you’ve ever seen," Firerose continued, "he was tapped into some divine purpose because we were, you know, at the time just friends and all these years later — that was, like, 14 years ago — all these years later we just got married."

Clarkson cheered, "Oh, I love dogs. They’re the best."

Cyrus, who was previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022, announced Oct. 11 that he’d tied the knot with Firerose.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," he captioned their wedding photos. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

He added that being pronounced husband and wife was sacred to him.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!" he continued.