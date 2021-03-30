Bidens' dog Major involved in a second nipping incident at White House

President Joe Biden's dog Major has been involved in a second biting incident at the White House, NBC News has confirmed.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by the White House Medic Unit and then returned to work without injury,” said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

The incident, which was first reported by CNN, is the second alleged nipping incident for the Bidens' rambunctious three-year-old German shepherd.

Earlier this month, he “nipped” a Secret Service agent’s hand.

“No skin was broken,” a Secret Service official said at the time, describing the injury as "extremely minor.”

Afterward, Major and the Biden's other German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, briefly returned to the Bidens' home in Wilmington, Del., where Major got some additional training.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Wilmington trip had been pre-planned because Jill Biden was traveling, and it wasn't a punishment for Major.

The president told ABC News in an interview after the first incident that he still thought Major was a good boy who was just having a little trouble acclimating to his new surroundings.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden said. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog."

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House, but not the first German shepherd named Major to live there.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's dog Major "was known to chase White House maids to the point that they had to use their brooms and dust mops to keep him at bay," according to the Presidential Pet Museum, and was involved in at least three biting incidents.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.