A 64-year-old Maine woman is on the mend after she punched a bear that bit her back, state wildlife authorities said on June 30.

The woman, a resident of Porter, Maine, was said to have confronted the black bear “head on” after the animal chased her dog out of nearby woods, according to the wildlife department. The woman was working in her garden when she heard the dog yelp and went to investigate.

“When the bear stood up, she stood up as tall as she could, then punched the bear in the nose, whereupon the bear bit her in the right hand, puncturing her wrist,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said, noting that the bear released the woman and fled.

In a statement, the department said that the woman was treated for puncture wounds to her wrist following the incident.

The dog, meanwhile, went unharmed.

Mark Latti, a spokesman for the department, said on July 1 that wildlife officials have now set up live-capture traps in the area, but there hasn't been sightings of the animal since it ran off.

The department reminds residents that if they see a bear, "keep your distance, and do not corner or agitate the bear." For dog owners, it notes, "do not get in between your dog and a bear."

This incident follows several recent confrontations between humans and wild animals in the Northeast.

On July 1, in Litchfield, Connecticut, a 65-year-old homeowner was hospitalized with what is said to be non life-threatening injuries after he attempted to rescue his dog from a bear attack, NBC affiliate WVIT of Hartford, Connecticut, reported.

The dog was later taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

In this incident, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Environmental Conservation Police said the bear was investigating a bird feeder when the dog chased it, according to the affiliate.

On June 30, a bobcat was killed after it attacked a camp leader who fell asleep in a hammock during a youth expedition at Selden Neck Island in Connecticut's Selden Neck State Park.

The leader and two other adults killed the bobcat following the attack and were taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

New England wildlife officials ask residents to not leave bird feeders, pet food, garbage or grills outdoors to help prevent bear attacks.