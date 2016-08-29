Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Everyone always says that if you love something, set it free. But maybe there's a more modern version: have it cloned so you get to keep it around a little longer.

After all, that's what iconic singer and actress Barbra Streisand did, as she revealed to Variety on Tuesday. When her beloved 14-year-old Coton du Tulear dog Samantha wasn't doing well, she had her cloned ... twice!

Samantha died in May 2017, and over the new year Streisand welcomed adorable new pups into her life: Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet, who are clones of Samantha. Before their "mama" passed, Streisand had cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach, and ... voila! Adorable fluffy pups that match her DNA.