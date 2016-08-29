"They have different personalities," she told Variety. "I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have (Samantha's) brown eyes and seriousness."

She's also got a third dog named Miss Fanny, who is a distant cousin of Samantha's and is named after Streisand's Oscar-winning turn as Fanny Brice from 1968 film "Funny Girl."

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

When the three first arrived, she dressed them in different-colored sweaters to tell them apart.

Prices for the procedure vary; Time reports that in 2015 one leading company was reportedly charging $100,000 to clone a dog while others report the procedure costs $50,000 for a dog and $25,000 for a cat.

Whether for financial or emotional reasons, fans told TODAY that they would not choose to clone their pet.

Barbra Streisand recently revealed that she cloned her late dog. Would you want to clone your pet? — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2018

Streisand has completely embraced the clone lifestyle, dressing her new canine friends in designer clothing and buying cute toys for them. According to Variety, she wanted a portrait taken of herself with the dogs that could be called "Send in the Clones."

There's still a part of Streisand, however, that will always miss Samantha, the "mom" of her pet family.

Here's to Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet and Miss Fanny carrying on her memory.

