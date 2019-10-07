There was only one name that rescuers in the Bahamas could think to give a dog who survived for weeks while trapped under rubble in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Meet Miracle.

Workers from Florida's Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone equipped with infrared heat-seeking technology to find the puppy pinned under an air conditioning unit on Great Abaco, the hardest hit of the Bahamian islands by the Category 5 hurricane last month.

"Seeing this poor little darling dog just trapped underneath there and thinking about how hard he fought to stay alive,'' Lauree Simmons, the founder and president of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, told Kerry Sanders on TODAY Monday.

Miracle with NBC News' Kerry Sanders TODAY

"We had Miracle in our arms within two hours of him being rescued."

Miracle, who was found on Friday, is believed to have survived by drinking rain water while trapped for about three weeks, according to Simmons.

She estimates he lost 50% of his body weight, so he is now being fed small amounts of food every two hours to get his stomach back to normal. The Florida organization is now trying to locate his owners.

He is one of 150 animals that Big Dog Ranch Rescue has helped save in the wake of Dorian.

The dog also is the latest uplifting story involving animals being saved from the storm, as a woman in the Bahamas rescued nearly 100 abandoned dogs when Dorian hit.

Miracle has become a symbol of survival as recovery efforts begin across the Bahamas, where 50 people have died from the storm and hundreds remain missing.

"It's hope for the people that have been through so much over there knowing that miracles do happen,'' Simmons said.