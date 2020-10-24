Ariel Winter adopts adorable blue-eyed rescue puppy with boyfriend Luke Benward

Ariel Winter has an adorable new member of her family! The "Modern Family" star, 22, introduced her new rescue dog, Cobey, to her Instagram followers on Saturday.

Winter shared a series of cute photos on her Instagram Story showing her and boyfriend Luke Benward enjoying time at home with Cobey, who has brown fur and stunning light-blue eyes.

“Thank you @TheLabelleFoundation for our special boy Cobey!!!!!!” Winter wrote alongside a photo of her and Benward cuddling the cute dog with light brown fur. The Los Angeles-based group is a foster based animal rescue that specializes in finding dogs forever homes.

"Love him beyond!" she added.

Winter, like most dog owners, couldn't share just one cute snap, though. There were way too many to choose from, so lucky for us, she shared a few. In one photo, Cobey had his head leaning to the side, like an embarrassed teenager posing for a photo.

"Mommmmmm stop,” she captioned the photo.

She also revealed that she has some fun nicknames for Cobey.

“Cobey a.ka. Cobain a.k.a. Cobeans,” she added.

In another photo, Cobey's nose was close to the camera as Winter captured the moment on her smartphone. "Doin' a boop!!!!!" she wrote.

There were also, of course, plenty of photos showing Winter and Benward snuggling with the precious pup. Cobey will be joining a few other dogs in Winter's family.

The actor is a major dog lover and advocate for adopting rescue dogs. She has previously shared sweet moments with her canine pals on Instagram, including a video of one of her dog's licking her face in honor of National Dog Day.

“TELL YOUR DOGS WE SAID HI!!!!!!!!!!! Happy #nationaldogday from me + the furbabies,” she wrote on August 26 alongside more photos of her with her dogs.

“Life is ruff right now so...GO ADOPT YOUR FUTURE BEST FRIEND & GET TO CUDDLING,” she added.