Animal shelter goes viral with adoption ad for ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog

Meet Ralphie.

He's a 26-pound, black-and-white dog up for adoption at Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York.

"At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 17 that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."

"Lots of people withheld Ralphie’s less than desirable traits, but we’re going to tell you all about it," Niagara SPCA continued. "He’s a whole jerk- not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh?"

The shelter revealed that while its staffers have become pros at writing adoption posts, Ralphie's stumped them.

"Sometimes we can sugar coat the less than desirable traits like- prefers to be an only child," the shelter said. "This one stumps us though. We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it."

Niagara SPCA's "best guess" for Ralphie's behavior is that his "cute face got him whatever he wanted and boundaries are something he heard people talk about, but they didn’t apply to him."

"His first owners took him to board and train, but their relationship was built on the premise that Ralphie was the boss so things ended abruptly," the shelter wrote. Ralphie was rehomed, but two weeks into his new home he was surrendered back to the shelter because, those owners said, Ralphie "annoys our older dog."

"What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26lbs," the shelter added.

Staffers also cautioned that if you think your ankles are fine around Ralphie, you'd need to proceed with your own risk.

"The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons," the shelter said, referring to Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, from "Game of Thrones," "or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly- putting up with zero crap."

Dog owners in the comments described their own "demonic" pets.

"If he’s anything like my frenchie, he’s a drama Queen with a Napoleon complex," one Facebook user wrote.

"Look at the way he stares at the camera. He seems to be quite the intense little fella," another commenter said. "I wish for him to find the perfect home, someone who will give him the time he needs to become the good little boi, that is there somewhere inside."

In Ralphie's defense, one user simply said: "He was framed."

As a positive, the shelter said Ralphie’s previous trainer will provide his new adopters with the training tools "they believe he needs to be successful in a home."

Niagara SPCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com asking if Ralphie was still available to adopt.

The shelter did emphasize in its post it was looking for serious inquiries only.

"No takesy backsies, (kidding, obviously)," it said. "Give us a call at 716-731-4368 ext 301 if you’re that crazy."