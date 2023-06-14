Andy Cohen reunites with his rehomed dog Wacha — see the pics!

Andy Cohen and his sweet former rescue dog, Wacha, have been reunited once again!

The "Watch What Happens Live" host shared photos from the reunion on Instagram with the caption, "Saw an old friend yesterday. It was heaven," with a red heart emoji.

The first picture shows Cohen looking into the brown and white dog's eyes, flashing a smile. In the next image, the television host and his former pup are embracing as Cohen kisses him on the head.

In May 2020, the 55-year-old announced that he would be sending his rescue dog of nearly seven years to another home due to "random signs of aggression" that he had tried to address.

“I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could,” Cohen wrote at the time. “As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed.”

Citing the safety of his now 4-year-old son, Ben, as well as Wacha himself, Cohen found the dog a home in which he was already familiar.

“The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town,” Cohen said.

About a month later, Cohen shared that Wacha was living his best life at his new home with owner Sherman in Connecticut.

“I mean, he’s so happy,” Cohen shared. “I took him out for an hour walk, which is what I plan to do now, I plan to see him still. And the great thing is that, after he went back with Sherman, Sherman said there were no signs that he was depressed or feeling any kind of way.”

A few months later in October, Cohen and the pup had another reunion, sharing a video to his Instagram Story of the two on a walk.

“Reunited with my buddy today,” Cohen says in the clip.

Showing off his old buddy, Cohen says, “Wacha, tell the people, ‘Hello,’” as the dog then looks at the camera.