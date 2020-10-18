Andy Cohen happily reunites with the rescue dog he re-homed after 7 years

Reunited and it feels so good!

On Saturday, Andy Cohen host shared a video on his Instagram stories of himself going for a walk with his rescue dog, Wacha, whom he re-homed last spring.

"Reunited with my buddy today," Cohen says in the clip as he walks down a city street.

"Wacha, tell the people, 'Hello,'" he says showing off his old friend, who adorably looks back and forth from Cohen to the camera.

Wacha goes for a walk with Andy Cohen. bravoandy / Instagram

Back in May, Cohen announced on Instagram that he was sending his rescue dog, who had been his beloved pet for almost seven years, to live somewhere else due to "random signs of aggression" that he had unsuccessfully tried to address over the years.

"I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could," Cohen, 52, began his post at the time. "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed."

While Cohen was criticized by some fans for giving up the dog, he explained his tough predicament.

"No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted," he said. "After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha."

For the safety of the dog and his son, Ben, who will turn 2 in February, Cohen brought Wacha to a new home that he was already very familiar with.

"The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town," Cohen said.

Andy Cohen and Wacha Charles Sykes / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Saturday, Wacha got to be a city dog again.

"He's happy to be walking around his old haunts," Cohen said with a smile in the clip. "He's happy. He's healthy."

Cohen also laughingly remarked that Wacha was taking time to mark his territory at many of the spots he passed in his old neighborhood.

"God is good. Wacha's good. Life is good," Cohen added, clearly pleased to be spending the day strolling with his buddy, whom he was often photographed with on the city streets.

Later, Cohen updated his stories to address the fact that his video with Wacha was getting some criticism.

"Getting a lot of feedback about the fact that I pushed my mask up with a poop bag, and I had the poop bag so close to my face," Cohen quipped. "Guess what? I don't care. I'm swimming in poo.! I've got Ben's poop. I've got Wacha's poop. Poop don't scare me. I washed my hands. Everything is OK."