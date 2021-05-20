Andy Cohen shares video of reunion with 'beautiful' re-homed dog Wacha

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Andy Cohen. The Bravo super producer and host of "Watch What Happens Live" reunited with his former dog, Wacha, whom he had to re-home last year after his son, Ben, was born.

Cohen, 52, began a video in his Instagram story Wednesday by beaming to his followers about what a wonderful day he was having. "It's my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my No. 1," he said before panning the camera down to show Wacha walking on the street beside him. "Hey, Wacha! Say hi to the people. We miss you. We miss you, Wacha!"

Andy Cohen enjoyed a happy reunion with Wacha. bravoandy/Instagram

Cohen barraged Wacha with a bunch of puppy dog kisses and nuzzles.

"It's a good day today," he added. "It's also beautiful out and this dog is beautiful."

Lots of kisses! bravoandy/Instagram

In May 2020, fans and followers noticed Wacha's absence on "Watch What Happens Live" social media postings. Cohen then wrote on Instagram about his decision to re-home the beagle-foxhound mix, whom he adopted from West Virginia.

"I've put off sharing this news as long as I could," Cohen wrote at the time, alongside a video of him cuddling the dog. "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed.

"Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression," he added. "No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him."

Wednesday wasn't the first time Cohen and Wacha have been reunited since their separation. In October 2020, Cohen shared another sweet video of a reunion, saying, "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts. He's happy. He's healthy."