How to help keep your dog safe at the groomer amid PetSmart deaths

Vivian Nash has been in the dog grooming business for almost 40 years and is the owner of Nash Academy in Lexington, Kentucky, which offers a combination of online courses and supervised, hands-on training for aspiring dog groomers. She is also a co-founder of the International Judges Association for Dog Grooming Competitions.

"It's an age-old issue, and it's because of a lack of education and no licensing,'' Nash told TODAY about pet deaths during grooming in general.

Animal groomers are currently not required to have a license to practice in any state. "This means that you can go out, buy clippers, buy a grooming book, open a salon and call yourself a professional,'' she said.

PetSmart maintains that it has the highest grooming safety standards in the industry. Its stylists complete more than 800 hours of hands-on instruction and safety certification while working with 200 dogs of different breeds and sizes, and each salon associate must be safety certified annually, according to the company's website.

In dealing with such an unregulated industry, Nash outlined steps that pet owners can take to help ensure the safety of their animal when taking it to the groomer.

1. Check the groomer's credentials.

You should look for a certificate, find out the type of training groomers have had and see how long they have been in the profession, Nash advised.

"What's true of a lot of salons is that they have a huge turnover rate,'' she said. "It's very hard to find good groomers."

Nash also notes to ask if your groomer stays up with the latest information and methods by going to industry shows and other professional development events.

Owners should also make sure the facility looks and smells clean, and check that groomers know CPR for cats and dogs in case they have to resuscitate an animal.