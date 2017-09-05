share tweet pin email

Amanda Seyfried has the purr-fect remedy for our Tuesday blahs — a basketful of adorable kittens!

We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes. There are a lot of kittens in the LA area who need the same care! @bfas_la supplies everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love! We're so close to making LA a NO KILL city. A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

The "Mamma Mia!" star shared a sweet photo of herself and hubby Thomas Sadoski cooing over their fluffy new friends, and explained how they happened upon them in the pic's caption. Turns out, the newlyweds are foster parents thanks to the Los Angeles branch of the Best Friends Animal Society.

"We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes," the 31-year-old actress wrote.

Seyfried then tugged at fans' heartstrings so they might consider fostering, too.

"There are a lot of kittens in the L.A. area who need the same care! @bfas_la supplies everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love!" she wrote, before adding, "We're so close to making L.A. a NO KILL city."

But the couple, who married in a secret ceremony this past March, aren't only parents to cats and dogs. They also welcomed their first child, a daughter whose name they have yet to disclose, the same month.

"Man, I love being a mother," the ecstatic actress gushed to E! News in May. "I love my family so much."

And now that family includes these sweet kitty cats.

Here's to Amanda and Thomas' big hearts!