7 mistakes new dog owners make and how to avoid them

My dog Buster was my bad-tempered but deeply beloved companion for 17 long years. He was king of the house, mogul of the manor.

Until my husband and I brought home our newborn, Alex. Things were tense, but we hoped Buster would accept Alex as part of our pack. Delusional? Perhaps. But it really bit us hard, literally, when Alex started crawling, wound up next to Buster, and the dog attacked him in the face. Thankfully, no damage was done, but the dog had to go. He went to live with my brother.

A friend had a similar story: Her new puppy was rolling around on the couch when her daughter threw a tantrum on the floor and wouldn't stop screaming. The dog, agitated and confused, nipped her on the ear, terrifying her.

Alamy

To avoid such mishaps, which can end fatally in some cases, we consulted dog trainer Kate Perry for tips on helping your two-legged and four-legged family members peacefully coexist. Here are the biggest mistakes new dog owners make, and how to avoid them. And for more information on where to adopt a dog, visit the North Shore Animal League America.

1. Not Socializing the puppy to the world outside within the first 16 weeks

Studies have shown that the most impressionable age bracket in a dog's life is the first four months.

Most owners are getting their pup between 8-14 weeks. As a result, their pup has only been exposed to the breeder and his or her litter mates. When you bring your puppy home, expose him or her to the world. So go ahead and take your pup out with you everywhere you go, and expose it to the sights and sounds of real life: kids playing, cars honking, people talking.

2. Expecting the puppy to know where to go pee/poop by itself within the first few weeks

House training issues are the number one reason most dogs are returned to the shelter, so this is a big deal. A lot of owners think that in two weeks the pup should know where to go, but that is wrong. It can take up to six to eight months to perfect the house training, especially if you have multiple homes and travel a lot. So, owners, please stick to a strict schedule and invest time and energy into training your canine.

What goes in must come out, so timing is everything. Do not give your dog endless supplies of food and water. That means two to three feedings a day, and five to six water offerings a day. Cut off water two hours before bedtime.

Your dog will need to eliminate: