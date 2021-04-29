5 arrested in connection with Lady Gaga dog walker shooting

Five people who allegedly stole Lady Gaga's dogs have been arrested, two months after the incident that left her dog walker wounded from a single gun shot.

In February, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her two French bulldogs after they were stolen. Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs near West Hollywood when he was shot. Koji and Gustav were stolen during the incident, while a third dog, Miss Asia, got away.

Lady Gaga was in Italy shooting at the time of the incident. Fischer survived and a few days later, Kogi and Gustav were returned unharmed.

Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of five suspects, saying that their investigation revealed that James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were involved in the robbery and shooting of Fischer. They were arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives say they do not believe the suspects were targeting Fischer because of his relationship to Lady Gaga, but evidence suggests the suspects knew the value of the bulldogs and this was the motivation for the robbery.

LAPD said detectives found the woman who returned the dogs a few days later seeking reward, Jennifer McBride, to be an accessory of the crime. They said McBride had a relationship with one suspect's father, Harold White. He was arrested and charged as an accessory as well.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a release on Thursday. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Police say that Jackson, Whaley, Jaylin White and Harold White are all documented gang members from Los Angeles. The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Division.

Jackson, Jaylin White and Whaley each face one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. LAPD said Jackson also faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Harold White, 40, and McBride, 50, were each charged with one count each of accessory after the fact. Harold White was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm, while McBride faces one charge for receiving stolen property.

Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

After the shooting, Fisher posted on Instagram about his ordeal. He detailed how after the two dogs were abducted, the remaining dog Asia, served as a calming presence before first responders arrived to help.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," he wrote. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

He also thanked Gaga for her unwavering support.

"A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav," he wrote on March 1.