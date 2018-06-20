'Huge cat alert': 29-pound feline named Chubbs finds new home after rescue

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

An adorable 29-pound cat who recently found his way to a California shelter has become an online sensation.

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA issued a “huge cat alert” after Chubbs was found on the street by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter. The group's staff lovingly named the robust Himalayan mix Chubbs and took to the internet to find his owners.

According to Julie Bank, the president and CEO of the organization, the 10-year-old feline was in desperate need of grooming. It took several hours to remove all the mats from his fur.

Chubbs also took refuge in an office because he was too big to fit comfortably in a kennel.

"I'm so glad people are interested in Chubbs," Bank told TODAY. "He's just the greatest little guy. The staff fell in love with him almost instantly."

Nicholas Camacho, an animal care assistant, cuddles Chubbs in his arms.

According to James Chisum, a rep for the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, Chubbs had looked well-cared-for when he was brought in and had acted very friendly, which made the staff believe that he was lost, and not feral.

"He was well-fed, obviously," Chisum laughed. "He was so friendly. He's definitely used to being around humans."

Chubbs was found on a busy street in Altadena, California. Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

After Chubbs' rescue, several people claimed to be the owner of the social media star, leading the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA to conduct an investigation and delay Chubbs’ adoption date.

Chisum told TODAY that after a vetting process, the group determined the claims were false.

Chubbs was put up for adoption on Wednesday and quickly found a loving new family.

Prior to the adoption, Chisum gave an update on Chubbs' condition to TODAY.

“Cats can have the same sorts of obesity-related health conditions as humans,” said Chisum. “When Chubbs came in, we immediately put him on a diet to help him lose some weight and we believe his health is trending in the right direction.”

Let's hope that after his brief adventure in the wild, Chubbs can take a much-needed catnap in his new home!