Zoom goes down, bringing much of the the remote workplace and classroom to grinding halt

Video conferencing service suffers Monday morning glitch, much to the delight of some users.
A student takes online classes at home using Zoom during the coronavirus outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain on April 2, 2020.
Albert Gea / Reuters

/ Source: NBC News
By David K. Li and Jareen Imam

Zoom, the video conferencing service that's become ubiquitous in the remote-work pandemic life, suffered a mass outage on Monday morning, the company acknowledged.

"If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix," San Jose-based Zoom said in a statement at 10:23 a.m. ET. "We're so sorry about the inconvenience."

The outage could be impacting millions of employees, with meetings now moving online in the pandemic, and students, in perhaps their first day of the new remote fall semester.

American University law professor Robert Tsai retweeted an announcement about Zoom's outage and added: "Getting ready to teach first day of class and get this email."

But Penn State student Conor Camazine tweeted the "This is fine" meme, adding the hashtag #zoomdown and observing, this "is definitely one way to get myself back into taking a full class load."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

