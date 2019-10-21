Sign up for our newsletter

While the name “Charlie Wolf” might seem rather unusual, it turns out two Hollywood celebrities both named their sons the unlikely moniker.

Zooey Deschanel had her son, Charlie Wolf, back in May of 2017, and then two years later, Lauren Conrad of “The Hills” welcomed her baby boy and named him … you guessed it, Charlie Wolf.

Deschanel told Us Weekly she didn’t think Conrad knew her son’s name before choosing the same one.

“That was so weird, right?” she told the outlet. “I don’t think she knew it.”

Us Weekly reported Deschanel went on to note Charlie Wolf “is a really specific name.”

Conrad announced the birth of Charlie Wolf Tell on Oct. 9 with a sweet Instagram post. She posted a drawing of their family, including their older son, Liam James Tell, and husband William Tell. The two wed in 2014.

Deschanel recently separated from the father of her two children, Jacob Pechenik. Their other child is named Elsie Otter — another unusual animal name!

Back in 2015, she explained the name Elsie Otter to TODAY.

“We just really liked the name Elsie, and then we both love otters because they’re so sweet and also smart,” she told Willie Geist, laughing. “They use tools, they keep their favorite tools, they hold hands while they sleep. There are so many amazing things about otters.”

Neither star has explained the meaning behind Charlie Wolf just yet.

Deschanel has recently been spotted stepping out with HGTV star Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers." The pair recently posted photos at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.