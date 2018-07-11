share tweet pin email

Parents who have all boys or all girls are likely very familiar with the question, “Don’t you want a daughter?” or “Are you trying for a son?”

It’s a question actress Zoe Saldana, mother to 3 sons, gets asked all the time, along with her husband, Marco Perego.

“It always puzzles us,” Saldana told TODAY. “We’re a family of five, and then they’re always like ‘Don’t you want a girl?’”

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and her husband started their family in 2014, after their twin sons, Cy and Bowie, were born prematurely. Three years later, they welcomed another boy, Zen.

"The reality is our family is complete as it came and we’re very happy and proud of them. We don’t feel like we’re missing anything," she said at an event marking American Express' Cash Magnet launch.

Her words may offer encouragement to many parents of all boys or all girls.

“In most cases I think people are just attempting to make friendly conversation. But words hold weight," mom of four daughters Tree Davis wrote on the TODAY Parenting Team. "And to a small child carefully observing faces filled with sympathy and mock horror, followed by words of condolences, the weight of those words can be crushing.”

Saldana said she tries to embrace what she has and finds joy in her family situation.

“It’s funny because now that I have the three boys, I can’t really picture myself with anything else," Saldana said.

She added that she and her husband focus on raising good adults, period — not gender.

“It’s like, we have enough children. Our mission is to raise decent, amazing, compassionate men who will then pick partners — whether they’re females or males — that will pick partners and hopefully I’ll get to have the daughters later (as a grandmother). But I don’t feel like I’m missing out.”