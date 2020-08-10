Zelda Williams on feeling 'emotionally buried' by others' memories of her dad

Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda Williams, is opening up about why she won't be online Tuesday to honor the six-year anniversary of her father's death.

"Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary. As always, I will not be here," Williams wrote in a message she tweeted Monday. The 31-year-old actor explained that it's heartbreaking to read fans' emotional comments about her dad, who died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63.

"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she wrote.

"As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed," she continued.

"But sometimes that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own," she wrote. "After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton."

In several follow-up tweets, Williams shared resources, including the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for anyone coming to her Twitter page "in crisis" on Tuesday.

"Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert," Williams wrote in her message, adding, "Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."

Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️ https://t.co/CXDTovG5yo — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 8, 2020

Over the weekend, Williams slammed Eric Trump for tweeting a clip of her father poking fun at the way presidential candidate Joe Biden talks.

"While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," she wrote. "I did. Promise you, it’s much more 'savage.'"

She added, "Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.