Royal baby alert! Zara Tindall, the queen's granddaughter, is pregnant

There’s another royal baby on the way!

Zara Tindall, 39, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is expecting her third child. Tindall’s husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, broke the news on his podcast, “The Good, the Bad & the Rugby.”

“It's been a good week for me. Had a little scan last week, third Tindall on its way,” he said.

The couple with baby Mia in 2015 Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

The Tindalls already share two daughters, Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2. Zara, an Olympic equestrian, is also godmother to Prince George, the oldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

With two girls at home, her husband, 42, shared he’s hoping for a boy this time around.

“I'd like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I will love it whether a boy or a girl — but please be a boy,” he said.

He joked that they may draw some inspiration for a name from the COVID-19 pandemic.