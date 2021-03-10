Zac Hanson is a father of 5! See pics of Dad, Mom and their baby boy

For some ‘90s boy-band fans, Zac Hanson will always be the adorable 10-year-old peeking over the drum kit and belting out “MMMBop” alongside his big brothers in their eponymous band.

But the truth is he’s all grown up now and has enough kids of his own to start Hanson 2.0 — with a couple of bonus members.

On Sunday, Hanson and his wife, Kate, welcomed the newest addition to their family (and to that hypothetical band), a baby boy.

“I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how,” the proud dad wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday — two days after his son’s arrival and one day after the holiday that honors women’s achievements around the globe.

That seems fitting, given that he recently witnessed one woman’s amazing achievement.

“Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted... as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person,” he continued before revealing his son’s name.

Meet Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson!

Zac Hanson holds newborn son Quincy in his arms. zachanson / Instagram

The 35-year-old shared two black-and-white photos alongside his announcement — one showing his wife cuddling the newborn close and the other showing himself holding Quincy, while also making a playfully panicked face.

After all, Quincy is baby No. 5 for the couple who wed in 2006.

They’re also parents to Mary Lucille Diana, 4, George Abraham Walker, 7, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, and John Ira Shepherd, 12.

Congrats to the growing family!

