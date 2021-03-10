YouTuber who gave birth with COVID-19 wakes from 3-month coma

British YouTuber Grace Victory, who was placed in a medically induced coma on Christmas Day, one day after giving birth to her son, is now awake and able to share some happy news herself.

“Baby boy is thriving at home,” Victory wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Baby boy is thriving at home x — Grace 🌱🕯 (@GraceFVictory) March 8, 2021

Victory contracted COVID-19 while she was pregnant and had to deliver her child, whom she shares with boyfriend Lee “LPW” Williams, two months early due to respiratory issues.

In a statement shared on Instagram in December, Victory’s family said that her condition was “currently stable” and that the baby was “doing well.”

Victory’s sister Charleigh took to Instagram to ask for prayers.

“I know she had to do this, SHE knows she had to do this, she just needs this time to rest, so she comes back stronger and fighting fit,” Charleigh revealed. “She’s been given new superpowers as she’s a mama now, her ultimate dream come true & her son (who is absolutely unbelievable) really, really needs his mummy.”

Charleigh added that Lee, a musician, “needs his twin flame.”

When contracted while pregnant, the coronavirus increases the risk of severe illness in the mother, including needing ICU admission or a ventilator and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm deliveries and stillbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to expectant mothers.

Former CDC acting director Dr. Richard Besser, who appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY earlier this month, said pregnant women should weigh their risk of exposure.

“If you’re in a situation where you have a high likelihood of being exposed to COVID, then vaccination is something you should consider because science is suggesting that it’s safe,” Besser explained. “There’s nothing about the vaccines that have been licensed so far that raise any red flags.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: