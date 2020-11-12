YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach welcomes baby 10 months after son's death

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach has welcomed a baby boy 10 months after the death of her 3-month-old son, Crew.

Leach, 29, announced little Cole’s arrival Thursday morning on Instagram.

“He’s here,” she wrote. “Born at 8:33.” The social media influencer included a powerful photo of herself holding her newborn in a hospital bed.

Brittani Boren Leach cries tears of happiness in the hospital after the birth of her baby. brittaniborenleach / Instagram

In an earlier post, Leach revealed that she packed her late child’s stuffed animal in her overnight bag. Crew went down for a nap on Christmas in 2019 and stopped breathing. He died on Dec. 28.

“I sleep with Crew’s llama every night, so of course he’s here with me,” she wrote.

Leach was inundated with words of support when she shared the news that she was in labor on Wednesday evening.

“It feels very surreal to be typing this, but our rainbow boy is on his way,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have a lot of feelings and emotions right now, so much so that I’m typing through tears. ... I can feel Crew in this room, I know he’s ready for us to meet this baby that he perfectly hand-picked to join our family.”

Since Crew's death, Leach has regularly shared tributes and memories of the infant on social media.

Leach opened up about pregnancy after loss when she announced she was expecting in May.

“It is understood that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravages of any storm. When a rainbow appears, it does not mean that the storm never happened,” Leach wrote. “It means that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds. Storm clouds may still hover, but the rainbow provides a counterbalance of color, energy and hope.”

Leach and her husband, Jeff, now have four young boys together. She is also a stepmother to sixth-grader Sydney.

