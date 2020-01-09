YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach's 3-month-old son laid to rest

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach on Wednesday buried her 3-month-old son, Crew, who went down for a nap on Christmas and stopped breathing.

The 29-year-old mom shared her heartbreak on Instagram. “We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him,” she wrote. "We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are. And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus. I just wish he was here instead.”

She said her family held hands during the memorial, and laid a “tiny blue cape with a ‘C’ on it over his casket to celebrate our little Hero Crew.”

She shared a photo of the small wooden casket with the cape draped on top and flowers.

“Thank you to everyone who made it today, your support means so much to us,” she wrote.

Leach, 29, kept vigil by her son’s bedside until his death. She posted photos of them together, writing she couldn’t believe it was real.

“I don’t have any words right now, other than to desperately ask for your prayers,” she posted on Dec. 26. “Not the kind that you say “I’m praying for you” and don’t, but the kind where you fall on your knees and beg God for a miracle.”

On Dec. 28, she shared a photo of her young son and wrote while Crew's "tiny earthly body is still with us," the family knew that "he’s already dancing and playing in Heaven."

Leach and her husband, Jeff, decided to donate Crew's organs, which she said could help save the lives of three to four other babies.