Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There's nothing quite like being a mom with sons. And Reese Witherspoon, who has two sons (and one daughter) will be the first to tell you about the joys that come with it.

Apparently it was recently National Son's Day on social media, and Witherspoon wanted to show her love for sons Deacon, 14, and Tennessee, 6.

“How could I not shout out these two guys who fill my life with laughter, sports equipment, and amazing music?!” she wrote.

According to Witherspoon, Deacon and Tennessee have enriched her life in another important way.

“Guys, you have taught me so much… Because of you, I can name about 17 players in the NFL and around six FIFA players, too!”

Ha!

Witherspoon also has a daughter (who is basically her look-alike) named Ava.

Witherspoon had Ava and Deacon with ex-husband actor Ryan Phillippe. Tennessee is her child with husband Jim Toth.

The actress and author, who's been busying touring the country to promote her book, "Whiskey in a Teacup," wears her heart on her sleeve.

On Mother’s Day, she shared an adorable shot of all three of her kids.

She’s also commemorated brotherly love between her two boys and taken the time to document it.

Despite her surely demanding schedule, Witherspoon is an excellent reminder that family always comes first!