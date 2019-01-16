Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

If you're a Harry Potter fan who has dreamed of being able to play a game of wizard's chess — or if you're just a fan of playing chess in general — but your friends aren't always willing to play (for hours), then we found the coolest product for you!

There is now an automated chess board that can move a virtual opponent's pieces on its own! So, get ready to stay in and play chess for hours at a time.

Smart Automated Chess Board, $369, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Launched in March of 2018, the smart board game, called Square Off, allows you to put your skills to the test and challenge millions of other chess players online. You can also use it to play your friends or play alone with built-in artificial intelligence.

The brand's video of the board in action is ... um ... interesting.

The game has 20 difficulty levels so it can be fun no matter how talented you are. It also makes a great gift for someone in your life who loves to play the strategic game.

The smart chess set in action. Square Off

But, if you are looking for a chess board to purchase, but perhaps this one is too pricey for the moment, here are some of our more affordable recommendations:

aGreatLife Wooden Chess Set, $40 (usually $50), Amazon

This classic wooden chess set is great for beginners. The game includes a folding wooden chess board and wood chess pieces with storage.

Yellow Mountain Imports Magnetic Travel Chess Set, $12, Amazon

This travel set is great for chess on-the-go because it has magnetic pieces that won't easily fall off the board. This is a great way to pass time on long flights or bus rides. It's also a best-seller on Amazon.

The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set, $45 (usually $100), Amazon

For those Harry Potter fans that really do want to try their hand at wizard's chess, but want something less expensive than the automated chess board, try this Potter World-themed set!